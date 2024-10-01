New IAF Chief AP Singh Touches Mother's Feet To Seek Blessings After Assuming Big Responsibility; Watch Heartwarming Video

New Delhi: In a touching moment, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, the newly appointed Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF), sought the blessings of his mother at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Tuesday. A video of the incident, where Singh is seen touching his mother's feet in a gesture of respect and gratitude, has gone viral.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Takes Charge As IAF Chief

Air Chief Marshal Singh officially assumed charge as the IAF Chief on Monday, succeeding Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, who retired after leading the force for three years. Singh, an accomplished fighter pilot with over 5,000 hours of flying experience, previously served as the Vice Chief of the IAF.

As the new Chief of the Air Staff, Singh's key priorities include the acquisition of new fighter jets and furthering the IAF's modernisation in response to national security challenges, such as the ongoing border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh, as reported by PTI. Another critical area of focus for him will be the implementation of the theaterisation plan, a significant defense reform initiative the government is eager to advance.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh's Early Life

Born on October 27, 1964, Air Chief Marshal Singh was commissioned into the fighter pilot stream of the IAF in December 1984. Throughout his nearly 40-year-long career, he has held various command, staff, and instructional roles. A graduate of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, and National Defence College, Singh is also a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot.

Among his many assignments, Singh has commanded an operational fighter squadron and a frontline air base. Notably, he led the MiG-29 upgrade project in Moscow and was the project director for flight testing the Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas. He takes charge of the IAF at a time when delays in the supply of the Tejas Mark 1A variant from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) have raised concerns.

Singh’s notable past appointments include Air Defence Commander at South Western Air Command and Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command. He is a recipient of prestigious awards, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal. Additionally, he is known for his passion for fitness and squash.