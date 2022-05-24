New Delhi LG receives Arvind Kejriwal's assurance of full cooperation from his govt

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday extended a "warm welcome" to the newly appointed new Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and assured him "full cooperation" from his government.

Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, was appointed as Delhi's new Lieutenant-Governor by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "On behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend a warm welcome to our new LG, Vinai Kumar Saxena ji. For the welfare of the people of Delhi, I assure him of my government's full support." Kejriwal also extended his best wishes to Saxena's predecessor and former Delhi LG Anil Baijal, who resigned last week from the position.

"With former LG Anil Baijal ji, we did many things in Delhi and tried to resolve several issues. He is a very good person. I wish him all the best for the future and pray for his good health and long life," he added.

Born in an educated and reputed Kayastha family of Uttar Pradesh, Saxena graduated from Kanpur University in 1981 and holds a Pilot Licence.

His leadership abilities on a diverse range of social and corporate matters combined with technical, legal, social and cultural skills make him a philanthropist in vision and corporate scientist in action.

Saxena is the first corporate man ever selected for such a gubernatorial post and is a well-known name in the Indian Corporate and Social sector with over three decades of vast experience.

Saxena took charge as Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries on October 27, 2015.

