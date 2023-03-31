 New Delhi: Jailed conman Sukesh issues statement against Kejriwal, says delivered bribe on his behalf
There is no independent verification to these claims and many allegations Sukesh had levelled recently.

ANIUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Jailed conman Sukesh issues statement against Kejriwal, claims he delivered bribe on his behalf | File Photo

Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrasekar on Friday released a letter, through his counsel, claiming that he is having a total of 700 pages of WhatsApp and Telegram chats with Arvind Kejriwal and that he had allegedly delivered ₹75 crores on Kejriwal's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) office in 2020.

However, there is no independent verification to these claims and many allegations Sukesh had levelled recently. The letter has been issued through Advocate Anant Malik.

Sukesh delivered 15kg ghee on behalf of Kejriwal

"Kejriwalji, I am going to show a trailer of the chat related to 2020 in which 15 kg ghee - code word for Crore set by you and Mr. Jain, which was delivered by me personally i.e ₹15 Crore paid on your behalf at a political office, party office of TRS to one of the accused of the ongoing Liquor Case", stated the statement issued.

The statement further claimed that Kejriwal wanted him to drop this 15 kg Ghee aka ₹15 Crore at Hyderabad because he mentioned there were 5 cases of Ghee which is 15x5 Crore which was already at Hyderabad.

Sukesh told media "kejriwal's countdown has started"

He further stated "The amount was being converted for you as you had suggested that 15 was to be delivered to Hyderabad at the TRS party office to the person "AP" in a Range Rover parked inside the office." Recently, Sukesh Chandrasekhar while produced in the court had told media that Kejriwal's countdown has started, and soon Kejriwal will be welcomed in Tihar Club. And next week he will make a significant disclosure, which will be a trailer against Kejriwal.

