'Never Allow Yourself To Be Compromised': Outgoing CJI DY Chandrachud On Why His Father Gifted Him Pune Flat & Asked To Keep Till His Last Day As Judge; Watch

New Delhi: Outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud speaks during a farewell function organised in his honour by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | SCREENSHOT VIA Supreme Court Bar Association YOUTUBE/PTI

New Delhi: In a moving farewell speech at an event organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association, outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud shared a personal story about his father's advice on integrity. His father, the late YV Chandrachud, who was also a former Chief Justice and India’s longest-serving CJI, bought a modest flat in Pune with a powerful message in mind.

The elder Chandrachud urged his son to keep the flat until the end of his judicial career, emphasizing that having this home would provide a sense of security to help him uphold moral and intellectual integrity throughout his life.

Justice Chandrachud recounted his conversation with his father, saying he questioned why the flat was purchased in Pune, a city they rarely visited. His father explained that while he might never live in the flat himself, it was intended as a reminder that if at any point his son felt pressured to compromise his values as a lawyer or judge, he should remember he always had a 'roof over his head.' His father’s message was clear, that the assurance of a secure home could empower him to make decisions grounded in integrity, free from external influences or pressures.

While addressing his farewell function, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said "He (my father) bought this small flat in Pune. I asked him, why on earth are you buying a flat in Pune? When are we going to go and stay there? He said, I know I'm never going to stay there. He said I'm not sure how long I will be with you. But do one thing, keep this flat until the last day of your tenure as a judge. I said, why is that? He said, if you feel that your moral integrity or your intellectual integrity is ever compromised, I want you to know that you have a roof over your head. Never allow yourself to be compromised either as a lawyer or as a judge because you have no place of your own..."

This story surrounds around late YV Chandrachud’s wisdom, reinforcing the importance of integrity in the judicial profession and in life. His words served as a guiding principle for Justice DY Chandrachud throughout his legal career, reminding him that his moral and intellectual values should never be compromised, no matter the challenges or temptations. Justice Chandrachud’s heartfelt recounting of his father’s advice highlighted the importance of personal ethics in public service and the lifelong impact of parental wisdom.

Justice DY Chandrachud’s tenure concluded on November 8, 2024, marking the end of a distinguished career. His successor, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, will take over as the next Chief Justice of India on November 11.