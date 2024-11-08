CJI DY Chandrachud Retires Today; Here Are 10 Pivotal Judgments Made By Former Chief Justice Of India

By: Manasi Kamble | November 08, 2024

Abhiram Singh v C.D. Commachen (2017): Justice Chandrachud differentiated between blanket and grievance-based communal appeals regarding religious vote-seeking.

Justice K.S. Puttaswamy v Union of India (Privacy Case, 2017): A landmark judgment that established privacy as a fundamental right, with Justice Chandrachud authoring the majority opinion

Shafin Jahan v Ashokan K.M. (2018): The Hadiya case affirmed individual autonomy, emphasizing protected personal choices under Article 21.

Govt of NCT of Delhi v. Union of India (2018) clarified power dynamics, affirming the LG must follow Chief Minister's advice.

Navtej Johar v Union of India (2018): A historic judgment that decriminalized homosexuality, with Justice Chandrachud declaring Section 377 unconstitutional

Justice K.S. Puttaswamy v Union of India (Aadhaar Case, 2018): Justice Chandrachud held that passing the Aadhaar Act as a Money Bill was a fraud on the Constitution

Joseph Shine v Union of India (2018): The court decriminalized adultery by striking down Section 497 of IPC, with Justice Chandrachud emphasizing that the provision violated Articles 14, 15, and 21

Indian Young Lawyers Association v State of Kerala (2019)*: This judgment held that excluding women between ages 10-50 from the Sabarimala Temple violated constitutional morality

M Siddiq v Mahant Suresh Das (Ayodhya Title Dispute) (2019)*: The court granted the disputed land to Shri Ram Virajman while ensuring justice for all parties

Association for Democratic Reforms v Union of India (Electoral Bonds Case) (2024)*: The court declared the Electoral Bonds Scheme unconstitutional for violating the right to information under Article 19(1)(a)

