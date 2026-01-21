Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot Objects To Anti-Centre Remarks In Assembly Address | ANI

Bengaluru: After Tamil Nadu and Kerala, now it is the turn of Karnataka Governor, who has refused to address the joint legislature session beginning from Jan 22.

However, after meeting with high level delegation of government headed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, signals have been sent that he may address the legislature, except 11 paras of the speech prepared by the government.

The Karnataka government decided to hold a special session from Kan 22 to Jan 30, debating and opposing the Union Government's VV G-RAM-G bill, replacing the MNREGA.

The surprise move came only on Wednesday afternoon, when Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary, refusing to read the speech during joint legislature.

Sources said that the Government had sent the address copy to the Governor on Wednesday morning. After going through the speech copy, where the state government had dedicated much space for criticising G-RAM-G and GST, the Governor wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary, expressing his inability to address the session. A private message has also been sent to the government that he may address the session if there was a revises speech, skipping these two issues.

By evening, H K Patil, along with Chief Minister's political advisor Ponnanna and Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty held a meeting with the Governor, trying to convince him.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, H K Patil said that the Governor had expressed reservation about 11 paragraphs of the speech and asked the government to drop them. He said that the Gover had responded positively after the meeting.