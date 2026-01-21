 Rahul Gandhi Receives Grandfather Feroze Gandhi’s Long-lost Driving Licence During Rae Bareli Visit
Rahul Gandhi Receives Grandfather Feroze Gandhi's Long-lost Driving Licence During Rae Bareli Visit

During his Rae Bareli visit, Rahul Gandhi was handed back a decades-old driving licence of his grandfather Feroze Gandhi, preserved by a local family for years. He shared a photograph of it with Sonia Gandhi. Meanwhile, posters showing Rahul and Akhilesh Yadav in cricket jerseys have sparked speculation about a possible Congress-SP alliance for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi | X

Rae Bareli: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was handed over his grandfather Feroze Gandhi’s decades-old lost driving licence during his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli.

The rare document had been preserved for years by a local family in Rae Bareli and was formally returned to the Gandhi family during Gandhi’s engagements on the second day of his visit. Rahul Gandhi also shared a photograph of the driving licence with Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on WhatsApp, according to people present at the meeting.

The driving licence was handed over by Vikas Singh, a member of the organising committee of the Rae Bareli Premier League cricket tournament. Singh said the licence had come into his family’s possession many years ago.

“During a programme in Rae Bareli, my father-in-law found this driving licence. He kept it safely with him. After his death, my mother-in-law continued to preserve it. When we came to know that Rahul Gandhi was visiting Rae Bareli, our family felt it was our duty to return it to the Gandhi family,” Singh said.

He added that his family had always treated the document as a trust and believed it was important to hand it back at the right time.

article-image

Meanwhile, posters featuring Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav dressed in Indian cricket team jerseys appeared across the city. The posters also carried the photograph of SP Lohia Vahini state secretary Rahul Nirmal Bagi and mentioned Shivam Kumar as the requester. The slogan “PDA Rakshak” was printed at the bottom.

The posters have triggered fresh political speculation in local circles, indicating the possibility that the Samajwadi Party and Congress may once again work out a seat-sharing arrangement for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, similar to their alliance in the Lok Sabha polls.

