Netizens trend #hindumuslimbhaibhai ahead of Ayodhya verdict on twitter

Ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, the most controversial of all, netizens are constantly reminding people to accept the Supreme Court’s decision as it may come, and maintain peace and order at all costs.
Twitter trends #hindumuslimbhaibhai, asking people to regard humanity as the highest law of society and maintain communal brotherhood.
