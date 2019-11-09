Ayodhya Verdict LIVE Updates: SC likely to pronounce judgment at 10:30 am

'I appeal to all to respect SC verdict, maintain peace': Mahant Satyendra Das Chief Priest of the makeshift Ram temple
Mahant Satyendra Das, Chief Priest of the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya: I appeal to all to respect the Supreme Court verdict and maintain peace. Prime Minister has rightly said that the Ayodhya verdict will not be anyone’s loss or victory.
Mobile internet service suspended in Bharatpur till 6 am tomorrow: Rajasthan Government
Rajasthan Government: Mobile internet service suspended in Bharatpur till 6 am tomorrow ahead of verdict on Ayodhya land dispute case today.
(Source: ANI)
School, colleges shut in UP, MP, Karnataka, J-K, Delhi; Section 144 imposed
Schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Delhi as the Supreme Court delivers its verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya dispute on Saturday.
Section 144 not imposed in Mumbai yet, monitoring social media: Police
PRO Mumbai Police: Sec 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) hasn't been imposed yet.
Mumbai Police, other security forces on alert
Mumbai Police, other security forces on alert. Cameras, drones to be used to monitor situation in city.
PM Modi appeals for calm ahead of the Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed for calm ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, saying that whatever judgment the country's top court gives will not be anyone's victory or loss.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)