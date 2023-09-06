Netaji's Grandnephew Chandra Bose Quits BJP: 'Wanted To Propagate Inclusive Ideology...'

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose | ANI

Chandra Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, announced his resignation from the BJP on Wednesday, citing that the party did not fulfill its commitments to advance the vision of the nationalist leader. Chandra Bose had become a member of the BJP in 2016 and had contested elections twice as a BJP candidate, first in the 2016 assembly elections and then in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"When I joined BJP I was promised that I would be allowed to propagate the inclusive ideology of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Sarat Chandra Bose. But nothing of that sort happened," Chandra Bose said.

Bose, who assumed the role of West Bengal BJP vice-president in 2016, was removed from this position as part of the organisational reshuffling that took place in 2020.

'Wanted to propagate inclusive ideology of Bose brothers'

In his resignation to BJP chief JP Nadda, Chandra Bose wrote, "My discussions (with BJP) then centered on the inclusive ideology of the Bose Brothers (Netaji and his elder brother Sarat Chandra Bose, also a freedom fighter). My understanding, both then and later, had been that I would propagate this ideology across the country on the BJP Platform. It was also decided to form an Azad Hind Morcha within the framework of BJP with the primary objective to propagate Netaj's ideology of uniting all communities as Bharatiyas, irrespective of religion, caste and creed."

Bose stressed that it was essential to keep the country united.

My proposals were ignored: Bose

"My ardent promotional efforts to achieve these laudable objectives have not received any support from the BJP, either at the Centre or at the state level in West Bengal. I had put forward a detailed proposal suggesting a Bengal Strategy to reach out to the people of the state. My proposals were ignored," he went on to add.

Bose had consistently criticised the state leadership on various matters and had also voiced his opposition to the CAA in 2019, contrary to the party's stance. Responding to his resignation, BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya stated, "For quite a long time he was not at all in touch with the party."

