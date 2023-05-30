Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew slams Randeep Hooda for 'distorting history' in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Actor-director Randeep Hooda shared the teaser of his much-awaited film titled Swatantrya Veer Savarkar on the 140th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on May 28. Randeep has made his directorial debut with the film which is all set to release this year.

While sharing the teaser of the film, Randeep had called Veer Savarkar the most wanted Indian by the British.

He wrote on Twitter, "The most wanted Indian by the British. The inspiration behind revolutionaries like - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh & Khudiram Bose. Who was #VeerSavarkar? Watch his true story unfold! Presenting @RandeepHooda in & as #SwantantryaVeerSavarkar In Cinemas 2023."

However, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose has rubbished his claims and asked the makers of the film not to 'distort history'.

Chandra Kumar Bose took to his Twitter handle to slam Randeep. He wrote, "Sorry- the most wanted leader & freedom fighter was - #NetajiSubhasChandraBose. He was the only front line leader who had 'shoot at sight orders' & had sacrificed his life on 18 August 1945,for freedom of our nation.If you respect #Savarkar pl.don't distort history."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reacting to Randeep's claim, Chandra Kumar Bose said in one of his interviews that Netaji was inspired by only Swami Vivekananda, who was his spiritual Guru, and freedom fighter Deshbandhu Chitranjan Das, who was his political mentor.

"Apart from these two people, I don't think Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was inspired by any other freedom fighters," Chandra Kumar Bose told India Today.

He added, "Savarkar was a great personality, a freedom fighter, but Savarkar's ideology and the ideology of Netaji were diametrically opposite. So, I don't see any reason why Netaji would follow Savarkar’s principles and ideology. He actually opposed Savarkar."

Read Also Inspector Avinash Web Review: Randeep Hooda is charismatic in meandering cop drama

About Swatantrya Veer Savarkar movie

The teaser of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was released by the makers on May 28, Sunday, and the film is set to hit the silver screens later this year.

In the teaser, Randeep was seen perfectly capturing the essence of Savarkar and he nailed his look to the T with the physical transformation, body language, accent and mannerisms.

While Hooda is passionate about Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and has worked hard as an actor, the film also marks his debut as a director in Bollywood.

The film was earlier supposed to be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, but he backed out for reasons unknown. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande.