Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda lost 26 kg in 4 months with SHOCKING diet - Details inside

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has time and again proven how he can go to lengths to perfect his role in a film. He is soon set to star in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', which is the biopic of the revolutionary freedom fighter. For his role, Hooda underwent rigorous training and shocked the audience with his epic physical transformation, all to get into the skin of the character he is playing in the film.

The teaser of 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' was released by the makers on May 28, Sunday, and the film is set to hit the silver screens later this year.

In the teaser, the actor was seen perfectly capturing the essence of Savarkar and he nailed his look to the T with the physical tranformation, body language, accent and mannerisms.

Randeep Hooda's shocking diet for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

After the teaser was released, producer Anand Pandit revealed some surprising details about Hooda and his determination to play the role in the film with perfection.

In an interview with ETimes, Pandit said that Hooda lost whopping 26 kg weight to look like Savarkar. The filmmaker revealed that the actor ate only 1 khajoor (date) and a glass of milk every day for four months until the shoot concluded.

Not just that, but he also shaved his real hair at the exact same place where Savarkar had a bald patch. Pandit stated that Hooda did not take the help of prosthetics and that he was firm on his decision to leave no stone unturned to look and feel like Savarkar.

Randeep Hooda to mark directorial debut with 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

While Hooda is surely quite passionate about 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' and has worked hard as an actor, the film also marks his debut as a director in Bollywood.

The film was earlier supposed to be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, but he backed out for reasons unknown. When asked about the same, Pandit stated that Manjrekar had some "date issues" and because Hooda was already so much into the character of Savarkar, that he suggested the actor to direct the film as well.

He also shared that it was Hooda who had first approached him and had asked if he wanted to come on board the film as a co-producer.

