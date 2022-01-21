Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 'grand' statue to be installed at India Gate: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate, New Delhi to mark the 125th birth anniversary of the leader.

PM Modi shared the decision on Twitter and said that Bose's granite statue would be 'symbol of India's indebtedness to him.'

"At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him," he tweeted.

At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him. pic.twitter.com/dafCbxFclK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/jsxFJwEkSJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

Advertisement

Until the installation is completed, a hologram of Netaji will be projected at the site of the statue, the prime minister said. “I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary,” he tweeted.

India would be marking Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary on Sunday, 23rd January.

Earlier, the government sources had said that the Republic Day celebrations will now begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subash Chandra Bose.

This is in line with the Narendra Modi government's focus on commemorating important aspects of India's history and culture, they said, noting it had earlier started celebrating Bose's birth anniversary as "Parakram Divas".

Other such days, observance of which have become a yearly affair, are August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, October 31 as National Unity Day (birth anniversary of Sardar Patel), November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Birsa Munda's birth anniversary), November 26 as Constitution Day and December 26 as Veer Baal Divas (a tribute to the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh), sources added.

With PTI Inputs.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 01:03 PM IST