NEP 2020 should get bipartisan support: Sanjay Jha calls education policy Modi govt's 'first real game-changer'

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved the new National Education Policy which is designed to promote skill-based learning, create a solid digital infrastructure to massify education, improve accountability and employability. The new policy will replace the 34-year-old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986.

Here are a few features of National Education Policy 2020:

1. The current 10+2 system to be replaced by a new 5+3+3+4 curricular structure corresponding to ages 3-8, 8-11, 11-14, and 14-18 years respectively.

2. Teaching up to at least Grade 5 to be in mother tongue/ regional language. No language will be imposed on any student.

3. The policy envisages broad-based, multi-disciplinary, holistic Under Graduate education with flexible curricula, creative combinations of subjects, integration of vocational education, and multiple entries and exit points with appropriate certification. UG education can be of 3 or 4 years with multiple exit options and appropriate certification within this period.

4. The Centre and the States will work together to increase the public investment in the Education sector to reach 6% of GDP at the earliest.