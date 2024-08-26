 'Neither Permitted Nor Authorised..': BJP Distances Itself From Kangana Ranaut's Comment On Farmers' Movement
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Neither Permitted Nor Authorised..': BJP Distances Itself From Kangana Ranaut's Comment On Farmers' Movement

'Neither Permitted Nor Authorised..': BJP Distances Itself From Kangana Ranaut's Comment On Farmers' Movement

The party issued a statement and said that Kangana Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorised to make statements on party's policy. The BJP also shared that Kangana Ranaut has been directed not to make such statement in future.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's comment kicks up a storm, BJP distances itself from the comment | X

Delhi, August 26: The BJP on Monday (August 26) expressed disagreement with party MP Kangana Ranaut's controversial remarks on farmers protest.

The party issued a statement and said that Kangana Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorised to make statements on party's policy.

The BJP also shared that Kangana Ranaut has been directed not to make such statement in future.

Kangana in a statement had reportedly suggested that the farmers' protests could have led to a situation akin to Bangladesh if the government had not taken strict measures. The comment had kicked up a row and the party released a statement distancing itself from the comment.

FPJ Shorts
J&K Elections 2024: Discontent In BJP Comes On Surface After Party Releases First Candidate List; Video
J&K Elections 2024: Discontent In BJP Comes On Surface After Party Releases First Candidate List; Video
Anusha Dandekar REPLACES Esha Gupta In Suneil Shetty's 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega' Sequel (Exclusive)
Anusha Dandekar REPLACES Esha Gupta In Suneil Shetty's 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega' Sequel (Exclusive)
NEET Aspirant Dies After Falling From Third Floor In Himachal's Hamirpur, Parents Allege Foul Play
NEET Aspirant Dies After Falling From Third Floor In Himachal's Hamirpur, Parents Allege Foul Play
CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results To Be Declared Shortly: Check Results, Scorecards, & Eligibility Certificate
CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results To Be Declared Shortly: Check Results, Scorecards, & Eligibility Certificate

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K Elections 2024: Discontent In BJP Comes On Surface After Party Releases First Candidate List;...

J&K Elections 2024: Discontent In BJP Comes On Surface After Party Releases First Candidate List;...

'Neither Permitted Nor Authorised..': BJP Distances Itself From Kangana Ranaut's Comment On Farmers'...

'Neither Permitted Nor Authorised..': BJP Distances Itself From Kangana Ranaut's Comment On Farmers'...

'It's Not Cool': Kolkata Biker Performs Dangerous Stunt, Nearly Tosses Female Pillion Rider & Leaves...

'It's Not Cool': Kolkata Biker Performs Dangerous Stunt, Nearly Tosses Female Pillion Rider & Leaves...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 26, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 26, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 26, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 26, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...