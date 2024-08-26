'Neither Permitted Nor Authorised..': BJP Distances Itself From Kangana Ranaut's Comment On Farmers' Movement

Delhi, August 26: The BJP on Monday (August 26) expressed disagreement with party MP Kangana Ranaut's controversial remarks on farmers protest.
The party issued a statement and said that Kangana Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorised to make statements on party's policy.
The BJP also shared that Kangana Ranaut has been directed not to make such statement in future.
Kangana in a statement had reportedly suggested that the farmers' protests could have led to a situation akin to Bangladesh if the government had not taken strict measures. The comment had kicked up a row and the party released a statement distancing itself from the comment.
