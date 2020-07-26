'Nehru for Bihar': Twitter wonders why Sushil Modi bashing Lalu despite being in power since 2005

As Bihar fights its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and devastating floods, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi again targeted RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Twitter.
Modi blamed Lalu Prasad Yadav for his negligence towards the infrastructure development during the RJD's rule in Bihar.
"RJD did a mockery of the education system," wrote Modi as he shared a newspaper clipping about his criticism on RJD chief on July 26.
However, this criticism of former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav by Modi did not go well with netizens and they slammed Modi for "blaming everything on Lalu Prasad Yadav and RJD" even after being in power since 2005.
This is not the first instance when the leader targeted Lalu Prasad Yadav over the issue of infrastructure development in Bihar. Earlier, on July 24 Modi criticised Yadav for not building hospitals in Bihar during his tenure.
Reacting to this criticism, Tweetrati were quick to point out that Sushil Kumar Modi and his party, BJP has been ruling the state since 2005.
Several users asked BJP leader to "stop blaming Lalu for everything and do some work."
"How many hospital established during last 15 years of your rule(sic)," asked one user.
"@SushilModi this is long enough time to give basic infrastructure to people of Bihar. Stop blaming Lalu for everything and do some work (sic)," commented another.
Check out the reactions here:
Meanwhile, Bihar's COVID-19 tally reached 36,314 on Saturday with over 2,500 more people testing positive for the disease in a day, while 11 new fatalities took the death toll to 232, the state health department said.
The department, however, underscored that among the cases registered on Saturday, 1,782 were from tests which were conducted on or before July 23 and 1,021 were reported in the last 24 hours.
Of the 11 deaths that occurred in the last 24 hours, three were from Munger, two each from Araria and Samastipur and one each from Bhagalpur, Nalanda, Rohtas and West Champaran.
Patna district has reported the maximum number of 36 deaths, followed by Bhagalpur 20, Gaya 14, Rohtas 12, Muzaffarpur 11, and Nalanda and Darbhanga 10 each.
Patna''s COVID-19 tally has risen by more than 500 in a day. The district now has 2,165 active cases, just under 20 per cent of the statewide total.
It also accounted for the highest number of confirmed cases at 5,894, followed by Bhagalpur 2,172, Muzaffarpur 1,568, Nalanda and Rohtas 1,425 each, Begusarai 1,334 and Siwan 1,219.
Altogether, 24,520 people have recovered from the viral infection till date, with 1,688 of them in the last 24 hours, pushing the state''s recovery rate to 67.52 per cent. Bihar now has 11,562 active cases.
In the last 24 hours, 12,461 samples were tested for COVID-19, the highest in a day. Efforts were on to meet the 20,000 tests daily target set by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar earlier this week.
Altogether, 4.42 lakh tests have been conducted till date in the state where kits have now been made available across all 38 districts to facilitate aggressive testing and contact tracing to contain the spurt in cases which has led to a fortnight-long lockdown, in force since July 16.
(With inputs from PTI)