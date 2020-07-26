'Nehru for Bihar': Twitter wonders why Sushil Modi bashing Lalu despite being in power since 2005

As Bihar fights its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and devastating floods, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi again targeted RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Twitter.

Modi blamed Lalu Prasad Yadav for his negligence towards the infrastructure development during the RJD's rule in Bihar.

"RJD did a mockery of the education system," wrote Modi as he shared a newspaper clipping about his criticism on RJD chief on July 26.

However, this criticism of former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav by Modi did not go well with netizens and they slammed Modi for "blaming everything on Lalu Prasad Yadav and RJD" even after being in power since 2005.