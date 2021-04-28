Negative COVID-19 report or 2 vaccine shots mandatory to enter counting centre: Election Commission to candidates

Given the current COVID-19 situation, the Election Commission said that no candidates or their agents will be allowed inside counting halls without a negative coronavirus report or two vaccine doses. Earlier, the election body had banned any victory celebrations over the results of recent elections held in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry amid a massive Covid surge in the country.

In its guidelines issued today, it said that candidates or their agents who have received both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine can also enter the counting hall on May 2 when votes for Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu will be counted.

The body has banned any public gathering outside counting centres on May 2 (Sunday). Candidates and their agents will be allowed only after a negative RT-PCR test that is not more than 48 hours old.

Ahead it also ordered that candidates will need to provide a list of counting agents three days before counting day.

The Counting Hall should be sufficiently big to maintain social Distancing, and should have proper ventilation, windows, exhaust fan etc. as per available protocol of SDMA.