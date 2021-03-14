NEET UG 2021: Application form to be out soon on ntaneet.nic.in - keep these documents ready

Ending the long wait of thousands of students preparing for NEET-UG 2021, the National Testing Agency announced the dates of the exam.

As per the notification issued by the NTA, the NEET-UG 2021 will be held on August 1, 2021. Now that the dates are out, students are waiting for the application process to start.

As per the official notification released by the NTA, the submission of the Application Form for NEET (UG) 2021 will start shortly.

The application forms will be released along with the information bulletin containing detailed information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, etc.

Here are the documents that will be required to apply for the exam: