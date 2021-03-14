NEET UG 2021: Application form to be out soon on ntaneet.nic.in - keep these documents ready

Ending the long wait of thousands of students preparing for NEET-UG 2021, the National Testing Agency announced the dates of the exam.
As per the notification issued by the NTA, the NEET-UG 2021 will be held on August 1, 2021. Now that the dates are out, students are waiting for the application process to start.
As per the official notification released by the NTA, the submission of the Application Form for NEET (UG) 2021 will start shortly.
The application forms will be released along with the information bulletin containing detailed information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, etc.
Here are the documents that will be required to apply for the exam:
Candidates must have a valid email id and a mobile number to generate the OTP and also to create an account on the NTA website
The soft copy of government authorized copy like- Aadhaar card, Passport, Ration card
The scanned image of the passport size photograph of the candidate should be in JPG/JPEG format and the image size should be between 10Kb to 200Kb
The scanned image of the signature of the candidate should be in JPG/JPEG format and the image size should be between 4Kb to 30Kb
The scanned image of the left-hand thumb Impression of the candidate should be in JPG format and the Image size should be between 10Kb to 50Kb
The scanned image of the Class 10th certificate of the candidate should be in JPG format and the image size should be between 100Kb to 300Kb
The scanned image of postcard size photograph of the candidate should be in JPG format and the image size should be between 50Kb to 300Kb
The fee can be paid by Credit Card/Debit Card, Net Banking, UPI, PAYTM.