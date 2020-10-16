NEET-UG 2020: NTA declares result on ntaneet.nic.in; click here for more details

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG result 2020 today at 4 PM.
The students can check their results on ntaneet.nic.in.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had earlier taken to Twitter and said, ".@DG_NTA will be declaring the results of #NEETUG 2020 on 16th October 2020. Exact timing of the results will be intimated later. I wish all the best to the candidates. #NEETResult2020 #NEETRESULTS.
Here is how to check your result:
Step 1: Visit ntaneet.nic.in
Step 2: Enter your date of birth, security pin and roll number
Step 3: After this, the results will be displayed
Step 4: Download the result and take a printout of for future reference
Meanwhile, over 14.37 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam on September 13 despite the protest to postpone the exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The results will include both September 13 and October 14 attempts of NEET. Along with the result, NTA will also release NEET 2020 cutoff for each category.
