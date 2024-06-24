NEET Controversy: DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams Paper Leaks, Labels Exam 'Unfair' (VIDEO) | X

New Delhi, June 24: DMK MP Kanimozhi reiterated the party's demand to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET and said that the examination process is not fair.

Kanimozhi said, "Tamil Nadu has always been saying that we don't want NEET and wanted to be exempted from it. Today it is very clear that this exam is not really fair. Tamil Nadu has always said that we don't want it and now the whole country is saying this." NSUI (National Students' Union of India) held a protest in Delhi over the NEET issue on Monday.

#WATCH | Delhi: On NEET row, DMK MP Kanimozhi says, " Tamil Nadu has always been saying that we don't want NEET and wanted to be exempted from it...Today it is very clear that this exam is not really fair. Tamil Nadu has always been saying that we don't want it and now the whole… pic.twitter.com/1bAWJ0NAGE — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "PM Modi has reminded us of the time of emergency but, what about the education emergency of today? The youth are asking about the cancellation of exams, paper leaks and CBI inquiries in the exams and there is no accountability of the PM or Education Minister. The youth are on the verge of losing their job and one precious year. The Prime Minister should talk about the crucial issues facing the nation." Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said that the NTA had lost its credibility.

Arvind Sawant said, "This is a very serious issue. The paper leak matter should be taken very seriously. They have taken little action. But first, the minister denied it and said that nothing had happened. NTA has lost its credibility. When there is no credibility, why will you conduct examinations?"

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah said that conducting NEET-UG retest if required would be an improbable proposition. Dr Farooq Abdullah said, "This is a crime committed on students. They qualified for the exams by studying not buying papers. Now they are put through trouble again. Wherever they feel something wrong has happened, there they can conduct the retest but retest all over the country is not an easy job and repeating it is an unfortunate thing."

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the NEET-UG exams, is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in the exams. This resulted in several protests across the country, with protestors and political parties demanding to disband the NTA. An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 out of 720, which added to the concerns.

The Ministry of Education said it has constituted a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvements in data security protocols and the functioning of the NTA.