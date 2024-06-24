NEET UG 2024 Row: NTA Debars 17 Candidates From Bihar, 110 Debarred So Far

Representative image

A total of 17 students, who gave the NEET-UG examination from centres in Bihar on May 5, have been debarred based on Bihar government’s Economic Offences Unit (EOU) report.

The Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) handed over a report to the Education Ministry on Saturday following which the probe was handed over to CBI for comprehensive investigation.

"Based on the inputs received 17 candidates who appeared from centres in Bihar were debarred. This takes the number of total candidates debarred from the exam this year to 110," an NTA official added.

The agency had earlier debarred 63 candidates for adopting unfair means in the exam.

On Saturday, 30 additional candidates from Gujarat's Godhara were also debarred.

NEET UG 2024 Protest

Amid countrywide protests and litigation by aspirants, the CBI filed the FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in NEET-UG under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) among others.

Officials said the ministry alleged in a complaint, now part of the FIR, to the agency that "certain isolated incidents" occurred in a few states during the conduct of the examination.