NEET 2020: As Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab bags top rank, Twitter wonders if Sudarshan News will do a show on #NEETJihad

On Friday, two students scripted history, scoring perfect marks in the NEET 2020 exams. Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab scored 720 marks out of 720, cementing his place at the top of the all India merit list. Akanksha Singh was ranked second, with the same score.

And while congratulatory messages pour in, and many remain awed by their achievement, others have taken to social media platforms to discuss "NEET jihad". Now, to be fair, this hashtag is being used by two separate groups of people - those who believe that NEET jihad is a very real phenomenon, and those who are mocking the claims. Some have also taken to speculating about the fact that Sinha was not declared the topper, despite having the same marks.

According to officials, criterion such as subject wise marks and total number of incorrect answers as well as the age of the candidate become factors while defining ranks in case of a tie. In the case of Akanksha and Soyeb, with both having perfect scores, their age had become the deciding factor.