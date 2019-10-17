Neelkanth Mishra, Nilesh Shah, Dr Anantha Nageswaran appointed as part-time members of PM's Economic Advisory Council

After reconstituting the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) in September, the government is now appointed three part-time members in the EAC-PM.

A letter which was issued by cabinet secretariat on October 16 says that, "In continuation of this Secretariat (EAC-PM) communication of even no. dated 24.09.2019 regarding reconstitution of the Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister, Prime Minister has approved the appointment of the following as Part-Time Members in the EAC-PM for a period of two years from the date of constitution of the present EAC, or until further orders." The letter states that the government has appointed Neelkanth Mishra, Nilesh Shah and Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran as part-time members in the EAC-PM.