NDFB general secretary urges ex-rebels not to run for easy money

Guwahati: Stressing on the need of maintaining peace in society for overall development of the Bodo society, general secretary of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) BR Ferenga urges the NDFB leaders not to run for money but for total implementation of each and every clause of the recently declared historic Bodo peace accord.

At a mammoth public gathering in Kokrajhar, the former one of the dreaded NDFB ultras, Ferenga, asked each and every member of NDFB, especially its leaders to stay away from running for easy money.

“We all should work together for total and full implementation of the historic Bodo peace accord as each stakeholder in the act is responsible for overall development of the Bodo society,” Ferenga said.

About the forthcoming election in the proposed Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), he also urged people of the region to choose the best candidate who can make positive changes in their society.

Earlier, altogether 1,615 cadres from all the four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) laid down their arms in Guwahati.

Addressing the former rebels, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the BJP-led government in state are trying its best bring peace and prosperity in the state. “We will work together to bring development in the state, including in the Bodo areas. Each and every clauses of the historic Bodo peace accord will be implemented properly,” Sonowal said.

Leaders of all the four factions of the militant outfit, namely Ranjan Daimary, B Saoraigra, Dhiren Bodo and Govindo Basumatary were also present during the arms-laying ceremony.

In his address, senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed it a historic moment for the state. “Today is a remarkable day for people of Assam and India as over 1,500 cadres from four Bodo militant groups laid down their arms before chief minister Sonowal with a commitment to bring peace in state.”

Electioneering for the present Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is gradually gaining momentum as BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary has already announced that the election for the council will be held on time i.e., by March-April, 2021.