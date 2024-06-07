NDA Meet In Delhi: Ajit Pawar Seated Next To Amit Shah In Old Parliament During Alliance Convention; Watch |

New Delhi: The newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance attended a key meeting on Friday at the old Parliament building. While the meeting was about to get started, what caught everyone's attention was that the 'real' NCP chief Ajit Pawar was seated next to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. A video of the meeting has surfaced on the internet showing both leaders seated beside each other as other NDA leaders are seen settling down for the meeting.

#BREAKING: Big NDA meet begins at Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament) ahead of staking claim officially to form the next Government of India. All alliance partners of NDA being welcomed and honoured by BJP. pic.twitter.com/wXpUEM9Nul — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 7, 2024

Earlier today, Ajit Pawar expressed confidence that the NDA coalition will complete its five-year term at the Centre. "The government (NDA) will complete its 5-year term. We have around 300 seats, so 100 percent we will complete our term of 5 years. Everything is going to be fine," Pawar told ANI.

Pawar arrived in New Delhi to attend an NDA meeting. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is holding a meeting of its newly elected MPs in the central hall of the Parliament. The MPs are expected to select Narendra Modi as their leader ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, which is likely to occur on Sunday. Discussions about the formation of the government by the grand alliance are also on the agenda.

#WATCH | Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar arrives for the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting. pic.twitter.com/gQ1xvlduNu — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

This meeting follows the NDA's success in the recent Lok Sabha polls, where they crossed the majority mark by securing 293 seats. The BJP itself won 240 seats, a massive drop from its 2019 tally.

Modi Meets NDA Allies

On Wednesday, NDA party leaders elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader. PM Modi stated that the NDA will focus on building a developed India. "Met our valued NDA partners. Ours is an alliance that will further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations. We will serve the 140 crore people of India and work towards building a Viksit Bharat," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

Met our valued NDA partners. Ours is an alliance that will further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations. We will serve the 140 crore people of India and work towards building a Viksit Bharat. pic.twitter.com/ENo9b5ye4J — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2024

Modi Likely To Take Oath On June 9

Narendra Modi is expected to take the oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on June 9, according to reporys. There was earlier speculation that the swearing-in ceremony would take place on Saturday, but there has been no official confirmation of the exact date.

According to the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats. With its allies, the NDA's total stands at 293 seats. Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JDU, having won 16 and 12 seats respectively, have extended their support to the NDA.

The opposition INDIA bloc has secured 234 MPs in the new parliament, with Congress winning 99 seats.