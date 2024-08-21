NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Sexual Abuse At Fake NCC Camp In Tamil Nadu

Representative Image | File

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday (August 21) took suo motu cognisance of news reports that said that 13 girls were sexually assaulted at a fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri. In a letter to Tamil Nadu's director general of police, NCW has asked them to carry out a time-bound investigation. The body has also sought a detailed action report within three days.

The commission made an announcement about this on social media platform X tagging Chennai Police and Tamil Nadu's state commission for women.

National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report titled “13 girl sexually abused at fake NCC camp” from Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. The commission has directed DGP Chennai to ensure a fair, time bound investigation, booking the accused under relevant… — NCW (@NCWIndia) August 21, 2024

The reports of sexual harassment of girls at the fake NCC camp have come just when people across the country are expressing anger over the rape-murder of 31-year-old female resident doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Several cases of sexual abuse, coming to light from various parts of the country have further enraged the public.

NCC distanced itself from the alleged incident saying no camp was organised in Krishnagiri and that NCC officials were not involved in the reported criminal behaviour.

The statement from NCC | X

There wasn't any immediate comment from Chennai Police or state's commission for women after NCW's suo motu cognizance of the case.

The rape-murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has sent shockwaves across India. Doctors in many states are protesting and demanding justice for the woman doctors' family and better security for medical professionals at their workplace.

The investigation in the Kolkata rape-murder case has now been transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following an order from Calcutta High Court.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of India set-up a 10-member National Task Force and asked it to make recommendations to prevent violence against medical professionals and making workplaces safe.