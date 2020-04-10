NCW launches WhatsApp number to report domestic violence during lockdown

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) launched a WhatsApp number --7217735372 - on Friday to report cases of domestic violence, which have seen a rise during the lockdown period.

In a tweet, the NCW urged people to report such cases through messages on the number so that the agency can provide support and assistance to women in distress or experiencing domestic violence.

The number has only been launched for the period of COVID-19 lockdown till normal offices resume, the NCW said.