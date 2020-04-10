Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Good boy Joey passes away after police deny his human pass to visit vet

On Friday, activist Harish Iyer tweeted a heartbreaking story about a dog named Joey who passed away after being denied a pass to visit the vet.

According to Harish Iyer’s tweets, Joey was suffering from an ailment and his owner tried to procure a pass.

However, there request was deemed ‘irrelevant or needless’ by the Navi Mumbai Police.

Iyer tweeted: “Joey passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest. His human had tried procuring a pass from you to visit the doctor, but you denied them the pass because you thought it was "irrelevant or needless". Had Joey found help in time he would have lived.”