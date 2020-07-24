NCP to send 20 lakh letters to register protest against Venkaiah Naidu for opposing 'Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji' slogan

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said it would send 20 lakh letters to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu after he expressed disapproval on BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale chanting the slogan "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji".
Immediately after taking oath as a Rajya Sabha member on Wednesday, Bhosale had chanted "Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji". However, in a video tweeted by state Congress legislator Bhai Jagtap, Naidu is heard saying, "No other slogans are allowed." "In the Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu said that such slogans are not allowed."
As the episode turned into a controversy in Maharashtra, Naidu too made it clear that he did not mean to insult anybody. The Vice President, meanwhile, clarified that he meant no disrespect to anyone. "Always been a strong and vocal admirer of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and worshipper of Goddess Bhawani. Reminded Members that as per conventional practice at the time of taking oath, no slogans are given. No disrespect at all," Naidu tweeted on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said the slogan "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji" was as important as "Jai Hind" and "Vande Mataram", and it does not violate any constitutional norms. He also questioned the BJP's 'silence' over the issue. Raut was, however, quick to add that Naidu goes by the rules. "Rules of the House and sentiments of members are two different issues," the Sena MP said.
