'No disrespect at all': VP M Venkaiah Naidu after 'Jay Bhavani, Jay Shivaji' controversy

45 of the 61 newly elected members of the Rajya Sabha took oath on Wednesday. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged the newly elected members of the House to uphold rules and procedures while discharging their duties as the lawmakers for the country. He also urged the MPs not to fall prey to the temptation of disrupting the proceedings of the House for "short-term gains".

Meanwhile, the Vice President also stoked controversy. BJP MP Udayanraje Bhonsle, the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, took the oath and after finishing his oath gave a slogan "Jay Bhavani, Jay Shivaji". However, Naidu objected to the slogan and said, "It's not a House, its my chamber."

