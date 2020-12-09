NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Rajnath Singh to discuss proposed International airport at Purandar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the proposed International Airport at Purandar. Pawar said that in the meeting with officials along with Rajnath Singh, he insisted on the need to expedite the work of the airport.

Taking to Twitter, Sharad Pawar wrote: "Met Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, Defence secretary & Civil Aviation secretary in New Delhi to discuss the proposed International Airport at Purandar. @rajnathsingh @DefenceMinIndia#NewDelhi #Meeting."