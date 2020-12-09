NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Rajnath Singh to discuss proposed International airport at Purandar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the proposed International Airport at Purandar. Pawar said that in the meeting with officials along with Rajnath Singh, he insisted on the need to expedite the work of the airport.
Taking to Twitter, Sharad Pawar wrote: "Met Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, Defence secretary & Civil Aviation secretary in New Delhi to discuss the proposed International Airport at Purandar. @rajnathsingh @DefenceMinIndia#NewDelhi #Meeting."
"The Maharashtra government has proposed to set up new International Airport in order to reduce the heavy air traffic load at Pune International Airport. I insisted on the need to expedite work of the airport. @rajnathsingh @DefenceMinIndia #Meeting," he added.
Meanwhile, a joint delegation of Opposition parties is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind later in the evening today. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said leaders from different political parties will meet today to take a collective stand on the new farm laws.
"Leaders from different political parties (those opposing the farm bills) will sit, discuss and take a collective stand on the contentious farm laws before meeting President Ram Nath Kovind," Pawar said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP President Sharad Pawar, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D Raja and DMK's TKS Elangovan, and others are likely to be part of the delegation.
The countrywide shutdown called by farmers' organisations was peaceful on Tuesday. They are demanding repeal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and the Agricultural Services Agreement Act 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.
(Inputs from PTI)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)