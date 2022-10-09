NCB destroys 40,000kg drugs in Northeast in virtual presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

e-Paper Get App
On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence, the NCB had decided that during this special campaign of 75 days, 75,000 kg of drugs will be destroyed by all regional units of the bureau.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Drugs destruction in Nagaland | Twitter/NCB India
Guwahati: About 40,000 kg of drugs, seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and agencies of the Northeastern states, were destroyed on Saturday in the virtual presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

While 11,000 kg of drugs, seized by the NCB, were destroyed in Guwahati, another 8,000 kg of narcotics, seized by the Assam government agencies, were also set on fire.

"With the resolve to achieve drug-free India, NCB targetted to destroy 75kg of seized drugs during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Of the 1.5 lakh kg drugs, 40k kg were destroyed in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah," NCB India tweeted on Sunday.

The home minister witnessed the destruction of the drugs virtually from Guwahati. Shah is on a three-day visit to Assam.

On Friday, officials said the NCB, which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is running a special mission from June 1 to destroy confiscated drugs.

The NCB achieved the target in just 60 days, well before the deadline, and reiterated its commitment to the nation regarding the fight against the drug abuse.

Around 82,000 kg of seized drugs were destroyed by July 30, officials said.

Under this campaign, during a national conference held on July 30 in Chandigarh, the home minister started the process of destroying 31,000 kg of narcotics by various field units of the NCB through virtual medium.

During this special extermination drive from June 1-7, about 1,09,000 kg of confiscated narcotics were destroyed by the NCB, officials said. PTI ACB

