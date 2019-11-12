Navjot Singh Sidhu thinks there are 14 crore Sikhs in India instead of 2.4 crore

While addressing the gathering at the Kartarpur corridor inauguration in Pakistan, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu either made a wild guess or a serious mistake by calling himself a representative of 14 crore Sikhs.

Several times during his speech Sidhu quoted the Sikh population to be 14 crores, which in fact, is a very clear overestimation from the actual numbers.

Sidhu in his speech said, “Alexander the Great had conquered the world with brute force but you, Imran Khan, you have won the hearts of 14 crore Sikhs and the entire world with love.”

Several Twitter users responded to the video of Sidhu misquoting the Sikh population with confusion and astonishment.

A simple search on Google about the Sikh population will give you reliable sources that prove Sidhu’s numbers wrong. According to Britannica, the total Sikh population in the world is around 25 million (2.5 crores). Of which, 22 million followers of Sikhism reside in India.

The 2011 Indian census has stated the Indian Sikh population slightly over 2 crores, making India the country with the largest Sikh population.