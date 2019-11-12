Mandir kaun banayega? War of words between trusts

Post the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, the debate has shifted from "who will get the disputed land' to 'who will build the temple'.

Just days after the apex court ruled that the site must be transferred to a trust formed by the Centre to pave the way for construction of a Ram temple, various bodies are now vying for membership in the aforementioned trust.

The Ram Janambhoomi Nyas wants Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to head the trust, not as the CM but by assuming the mantle of "Mahant of the Goraksha Peeth".

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who heads the Nyas, said: "The Ram Janambhoomi Nyas wants Yogi Adityanath to head the Trust. The prestigious Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur that belongs to the Goraksha Peeth, has played a prominent role in the Ram temple movement. Mahant Digvijay Nath, Mahant Avaidyanath and now Yogi Adityanath have been integral parts of the temple movement."

They suggest that they will have a "prominent" role to play in the trust, and according to reports, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das believes that there is no need to form a new trust. They opine that since the Nyas is the trust created for the temple construction, others can simply join them. "Other members of the trust could be Champat Rai (Vishwa Hindu Parishad Vice President) and Om Prakash Singhal (VHP Treasurer)," he suggested.

The Nirmohi Akhara disagrees. "We have been fighting against the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. How can we agree to become a member of their trust? They can surrender their trust and become part of the trust with us. It is for the government to find a solution and bring everyone together," Mahant Dinendra Das of the Nirmohi Akhara said.

The Digambar Akhara, on the other hand, maintains that no existing trust should be told to construct the Ram temple. Their head, Mahant Suresh Das, intends to meet Adityanath on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

The Supreme Court verdict had rejected the Nirmohi Akhara's claim to shebait rights of serving the deity and managing its property. However, the SC also directed the Centre to assign "an appropriate role in the management" to the Nirmohi Akhara while forming the trust. The Centre was given three months to set up the trust.

