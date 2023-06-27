Navjot Singh Sidhu Introduces His Would-Be Daughter-In-Law; Says, 'A New Beginning' |

Congress leader and former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu, took to Twitter on Monday to introduce his future daughter-in-law and share pictures of a family trip taken on the occasion of Durga Ashtami.

The images showcased Sidhu, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, daughter Rabia Sidhu, son Karan Sidhu, and Inayat Randhawa, the newest addition to the family, posing together on the banks of the river Ganges. Another picture featured Karan and his would-be-wife beaming with happiness as they posed for photographs.

In his tweet, Sidhu expressed that his son had fulfilled the cherished desire of his beloved mother on the auspicious day of Durga Ashtami. He described the occasion as a new beginning and shared that they exchanged promise bands.

Sidhu's Update on Wife's Health

Earlier this month, Sidhu shared an emotional update on his wife's health through his Twitter account. On June 3, he posted a picture of his wife undergoing her second chemotherapy session. Despite the challenging circumstances, Sidhu highlighted his wife's unwavering determination in battling the disease and expressed gratitude to those who had offered prayers for her recovery.

Her second chemotherapy… fighting with a gritty resolve … submitting to Waheguru ‘s will !!! Thanks a million to all those who are praying for her speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rz0CDu3nLK — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 3, 2023

Diagnosis of Stage 2 Invasive Cancer

Navjot Kaur, wife of Navjot Singh Sidhu, recently received a diagnosis of stage 2 invasive cancer. During this difficult period, Sidhu himself was serving a one-year prison sentence in the Patiala Central jail for a road rage case.

He is in the prison for a crime he has not committed.Forgive all those involved.Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual trying to take your pain away,asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad.1/2 — DR NAVJOT SIDHU (@DrDrnavjotsidhu) March 22, 2023

On her own Twitter account, Navjot Kaur shared the news of her diagnosis and expressed her belief in Sidhu's innocence regarding the crime for which he was imprisoned. She eagerly awaited his release each day and stated that she was enduring even more suffering than him. She discovered her cancer while trying to alleviate his pain and attributed the revelation to God's plan.