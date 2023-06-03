Navjot Singh Sidhu shares picture of wife's chemotherapy session, says 'Fighting with a gritty resolve' |

Navjot Singh Sidhu, the cricketer-turned-politician, shared a heartfelt update on his wife's health via his Twitter handle on Saturday. He posted a picture of his ailing wife, informing his followers that she was undergoing her second chemotherapy session. Despite the challenging circumstances, Sidhu expressed his wife's unwavering determination in fighting the deadly disease. He also expressed gratitude towards those who had offered their prayers for her speedy recovery.

Her second chemotherapy… fighting with a gritty resolve … submitting to Waheguru ‘s will !!! Thanks a million to all those who are praying for her speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rz0CDu3nLK — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 3, 2023

"Her second chemotherapy… fighting with a gritty resolve … submitting to Waheguru‘s will !!! Thanks a million to all those who are praying for her speedy recovery," said Sidhu in his tweet.

Kaur was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer

Navjot Kaur, wife of politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, had recently been diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer. During this difficult time, Sidhu himself was serving a one-year prison sentence at the Patiala Central jail in a road rage case.

He is in the prison for a crime he has not committed.Forgive all those involved.Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual trying to take your pain away,asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad.1/2 — DR NAVJOT SIDHU (@DrDrnavjotsidhu) March 22, 2023

On her own Twitter account, Navjot Kaur shared the news of her diagnosis and expressed her belief that Sidhu was innocent of the crime for which he was imprisoned. She awaited his release each day, stating that she was suffering even more than him. She discovered the cancer while trying to alleviate his pain and chose to share the news, attributing it to God's plan.

Sidhu was released earlier in April

Navjot Singh Sidhu, a senior leader in the Punjab Congress and former state president of the party, was released from the Patiala Central jail on April 1 after completing his one-year sentence.

The Supreme Court had sentenced Sidhu to one year of rigorous imprisonment on May 19, 2022, for his involvement in a 35-year-old road rage case. Sidhu surrendered to a Patiala court the following day. The incident occurred in 1988 when Sidhu had beaten up Gurnam Singh, who later succumbed to his injuries during a parking dispute in Patiala.