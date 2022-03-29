Navi Mumbai: Three including minor held in Kamothe with country-made pistol

Kamothe police arrested two persons along with one minor who had come to sell a country-made pistol and five live cartridges in Jawahar Industrial area last week. Police said that they are investigating to whom accused were supposed to sell the arm.

Based on the information, a special team from Kamothe police laid a trap near Jawahar Industrial area on March 25 evening. When Police found an autorickshaw passing nearby from the industrial area, Police stopped the rickshaw and asked the reason for fleeing, but they did not give a coherent reply. Following this the police searched them and found a country-made pistol and 5 live cartridges from them. They were identified as Sarafuddin Ayub Shaikh, 26, Rishikesh Gaikwad, 27 and third one a 17-year-old minor.

They were booked under sections 25 and 3 of the Arms Act, 34 of IPC and sections 135 and 37 (1) of Maharashtra Police Act.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 06:45 PM IST