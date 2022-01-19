Navi Mumbai: Man seeking education loan for his son duped for Rs 5 lakh by cyber-fraudsters

A 50-year-old man who wanted to fund education of his son was duped to the tune of Rs 5 lakh by cyber-fraudsters. The accused had promised to provide Rs 24 lakh loan to the victim and induced him to pay money on pretexts on different bank accounts.



According to the NRI Sagari police in Navi Mumbai, the complainant is a resident of Ulwe. The victim was in search of a loan to fund education of his son and he came across the number of a person who was providing personal loan.



"On January 13, the victim called the number of the person who claimed to be providing loan. The victim told the person, who identified himself as Pankaj Singh, that he had a requirement of Rs 24 lakh loan. Singh then asked the victim to share his identification details and other documents such as salary slip, bank details to process the loan," said a police officer.

He added, "In a span of two days, Singh induced the victim to pay as many as Rs 5 lakh in different bank accounts under various pretexts to process the loan. When the demand for money continued, the victim sought back his money. In order to return the money, the accused demanded more Rs 1.52 lakh. The victim then realised that he has been duped and approached the police and got a complaint lodged on Tuesday under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act."

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 08:29 PM IST