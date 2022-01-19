Navi Mumbai: Cyber fraudster dupes senior citizen of Rs 2.8 lakh after latter shares bank account details

A 63-year-old retired police personal from Juinagar in Navi Mumbai lost Rs 2.8 lakh after he shared bank account details with the cyber fraudster. The fraudster posing as the customer care executive of the bank took details to unblock his account and transferred money from three bank accounts of the victim.

Nerul police have registered a case of cheating under the IT Act against unknown persons and started an investigation.

Police said that on January 16, the senior citizen had forgotten the PIN to access his bank account while trying to make a transaction. As he had already exhausted the maximum three attempts, his account was blocked. In order to unblock his account, he got a customer care number in the Google search.

When he called that number, the fraudster identified himself as the customer care executive of the bank and sought details to unblock the account. The senior citizen shared the details and he received an OTP that also he also shared.

Later the fraudster asked him to share other bank accounts details for easy transfer of money among these accounts. Soon after he shared all details, he received two messages of a Rs 5025 deduction. When he called back at the customer care number, the fraudster disconnected the call. Realizing the cheating, he searched emails he received from the bank, he found the correct customer care number mentioned there. He immediately blocked all his accounts by contacting a customer care executive.

The next day, he checked with the bank, he was shocked to know that fraudster had changed his mobile number and email id in the bank records after accessing the net banking.

According to police, the cyber fraudster allegedly transferred Rs 2,80,481 from the victim’s three bank accounts.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 07:39 PM IST