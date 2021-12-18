e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 04:48 PM IST

Navi Mumbai: 18 students of a school in Ghansoli tested positive for COVID-19; samples sent for genome sequencing

The school will be shut for the next week; remaining students to be tested at their residences today.
Representational Image | ANI Photo

18 students of a school in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, have tested Covid-19 positive, out of total 950 students who've been tested from the school. The student's sample has been sent for genome sequencing said, NMMC Commissioner, Abhijit Bangar

The school will be shut for the next week; remaining students to be tested at their residences today.

"The source student's father had a travel history to Qatar but had tested negative upon RT-PCR. All close contacts of COVID-19 positive students will be traced for testing." added Abhijit Bangar

On Friday, a total of 44 persons found positive of COVID-19 of which 17 persons including 16 students were from Ghansoli. At present, there are 355 active cases under the NMMC area.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 04:48 PM IST
