Navi Mumbai: 16 students of Ghansoli school found Covid-19 positive, civic body begin contact tracing

The civic administration of Ghansoli will conduct tests of around 600 of the school on Saturday after a total of 16 students of Shetkari Shikshan Sanstha School and Junior College in Ghansoli found positive with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the civic body has started the contact tracing of all those who came in contact with these students.

"So far, 16 students were found positive with Covid-19 and they are all from the same school," said an official from the civic health department.

It has been learnt that these students had come in contact with a person who had come from another country recently. However, that particular person tested negative for Covid-19 upon testing.

On Friday, a total of 44 persons found positive of Covid of which 17 persons including 16 students were from Ghansoli. At present, there are 355 active cases under the NMMC area.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 11:15 PM IST