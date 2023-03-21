National Security Act slapped on 'fugitive' Amritpal Singh, Punjab govt tells HC

Amritpal Singh still at large, says police; NSA invoked against 5 members of Waris Punjab De |

The Punjab government on Tuesday slapped the National Security Act on fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is on the run from police and authorities.

During a hearing on the habeas corpus petition seeking the preacher's production in court, Justice N S Shekhawat also pulled up the state government over Amritpal Singh giving police the slip on Saturday and called it an intelligence failure.

The petition was filed by advocate Iman Singh Khara, seeking the “release” of Amritpal Singh from alleged police custody.

Khara is the legal advisor of Amritpal Singh and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De.'

The Punjab Police say the Khalistan sympathiser is still on the run after escaping their dragnet.

During Tuesday's proceedings in the high court, Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh was also present.

Amritpal 'illegally and forcibly' detained

Khara claimed that Amritpal Singh was “illegally and forcibly” detained by police from the Shahkot area of Jalandhar.

Speaking to reporters after the court hearing, Khara said Punjab Advocate General Vinod Ghai filed its record pertaining to Amritpal Singh in the high court.

Khara said Ghai told the court that five to six FIRs have been registered in the matter. The petitioner further said that the AG told the court that NSA has been invoked against Amritpal Singh.