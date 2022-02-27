National Science Day 2022: Significance, theme & all you need to know about the 'Raman Effect'

Every year, February 28 is celebrated as National Science Day in India as on this day, world renowned scientist CV Raman invented the 'Raman Effect' in 1928. He won the Nobel prize in Physics in 1930 for the historic invention.

The National Council for Science and Technology Communication approached the Government of India in 1986 to designate 28 February as National Science Day. India Government accepted the proposal and the first National Science Day was celebrated on February 28, 1987.

Significance of the National Science Day

The purpose behind the day is to encourage the youth to develop interest in science and realize its importance. Students across the nation demonstrate various science projects and innovations at numerous state and national competitions organized on this day. On this day, the government of India felicitates scientists who contributed greatly in the field of science.

Theme of National Science Day 2022

This year, the theme for National Science Day 2022 is 'Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for Sustainable Future.'

Union Minister @DrJitendraSingh launches the theme of National Science Day 2022



'Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for Sustainable Future'@IndiaDST pic.twitter.com/2JZD1flpc9 — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 5, 2022

What is the 'Raman Effect' ?

Raman Effect, also known as Raman Scattering is a phenomenon in spectroscopy discovered by the Indian physicist while working in the laboratory of the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science in Kolkata. In this, the wavelength of the light scatters when the light is deflected on a particular object.

This was a very important invention which paved the way for innumerable future developments in the scientific world. National Science Day is a tribute to the iconic physicist and a call to the Indian youth to follow the footsteps of the great man.

