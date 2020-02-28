National Science Day: What is Raman Effect and why does India celebrate it today?

The National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28 in India. This day marks Indian Nobel laureate, Sir CV Raman and his student, K.S. Krishnan’s discovery of the Raman Effect. This discovery gave Asia the first Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930.

It was in 1928 that the duo of Raman and Krishnan had discovered the phenomenon, but it was only two years later that Raman’s Nobel came. It was the first instance where a non-white person won a Nobel in the Sciences.

What is the Raman Effect?

Encyclopaedia Britannica defines the effect as, “A change in the wavelength of light that occurs when a light beam is deflected by molecules. When a beam of light traverses a dust-free, transparent sample of a chemical compound, a small fraction of the light emerges in directions other than that of the incident (incoming) beam.”

It further goes to state that, “Most of this scattered light is of unchanged wavelength. A small part, however, has wavelengths different from that of the incident light; its presence is a result of the Raman effect.”