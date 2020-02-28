National Science Day 2020: Prof M Lakshmi Kantham graces celebrations at SRM University

Prof. M. Lakshmi Kantham took the dais to speak about women’s contribution to science. She remembered the great works of women who contributed to science and technology. She recalled Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi, the first woman physician, Anna Mani, Indian physicist, and meteorologist, Ashima Chatterjee, inventor of anti-malarial drugs, to name a few. She used this opportunity to spread awareness among young students to avail of the benefits of various fellowship programs offered by the government to female students. She also identified that the challenges witnessed by our country can be solved by encouraging more female students along with males to indulge in research. In her words, “Invention of technology is a result of teamwork. Passion, perfection, and persistence are key to research whereas hard work and innovation lead to success."

27 schools were invited to the campus of SRM AP. Young students from the 8th and 9th standards flocked with their teachers to participate in various activities designed for them. The schools exhibited their science projects in groups. The students also participated in a science quiz, followed by oral presentation competition where they were to speak for two minutes on random topics. The winners were awarded gold and silver medals by Prof. Lakshmi Kantham to encourage the students to further excel in their careers and contribute to scientific research and innovations in the future.