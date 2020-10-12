National Minority Commission issues notice to West Bengal govt over alleged pulling of turban of Sikh man

National Minority Commission has issued notice to West Bengal government over the treatment given to a Sikh security guard in West Bengal by police.
The police had allegedly pulled his turban while he was taken into custody for carrying a firearm (gun) during a BJP rally.
The notice was issued on the complaint filed by Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.
National Commission for Minorities has sought a report from the West Bengal government within 15 days. The letter was sent to West Bengal Chief Secretary and a copy was marked to the state DG Police.
Here is the notice by the commission:
Recently after the protest organised by BJP in West Bengal, a controversy erupted on Friday over the police allegedly assaulting the Sikh man and pulling his turban during a BJP rally in Howrah in West Bengal, but the police said the person was carrying a firearm and that his headgear "had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued".
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also expressed shock at the "humiliating treatment" of a Sikh man.
The incident drew wider social media attraction after cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted, tagging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to say, "Please look into the matter. This just isn't done.
