National Minority Commission issues notice to West Bengal govt over alleged pulling of turban of Sikh man

National Minority Commission has issued notice to West Bengal government over the treatment given to a Sikh security guard in West Bengal by police.

The police had allegedly pulled his turban while he was taken into custody for carrying a firearm (gun) during a BJP rally.

The notice was issued on the complaint filed by Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

National Commission for Minorities has sought a report from the West Bengal government within 15 days. The letter was sent to West Bengal Chief Secretary and a copy was marked to the state DG Police.

Here is the notice by the commission: