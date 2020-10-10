Amarinder Singh expresses shock over Sikh man's turban being pulled by West Bengal cop

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday expressed shock at the "humiliating treatment" of a Sikh man by the police in West Bengal who allegedly pulled his turban while he being taken into custody for carrying a firearm during a BJP rally.

"Not done, says Punjab CM@capt_amarinder, expressing shock at humiliating treatment of a Sikh youth by @WBPolice, who reportedly pulled off his turban during arrest," Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral tweeted late on Friday evening.

The Punjab chief minister has urged his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee to take strict action "against concerned cop for hurting the Sikh religious sentiments".

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also strongly condemned the "vicious attack".

A controversy erupted on Friday over the police allegedly assaulting the Sikh man and pulling his turban during a BJP rally in Howrah in West Bengal, but the police said the person was carrying a firearm and that his headgear "had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued".

The incident drew wider social media attraction after cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted, tagging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to say, "Please look into the matter. This just isn't done."