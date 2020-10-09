'Mamata this is not done': Harbhajan Singh fumes over police thrashing 'gun-carrying' BJP leader

On Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) West Bengal held the "Nabanna Chalo" (state secretariat) rally reportedly over corruption in SSC/TET and unemployment in the state. The newly-appointed BJYM President MP Tejasvi Surya led the march from Howrah demanding to increase the upper age limit for various exams and simplification of the PSC recruitment process.

However, clashes erupted between the BJP workers and police in Kolkata and adjoining Howrah as the protesting workers stormed barricades, hurled stones, and blocked roads with burning tyres while marching towards Nabanna. Meanwhile, the police were forced to use tear gas, water cannons and also resorting to lathi-charge to disperse the crowds.

Now, a video has gone viral on social media where the police are seen dragging and beating a Sikh BJP worker. During the thrashing, his turban falls off on the ground. The person has been identified as Balwinder Singh who according to BJP MP Dilip Ghosh was their "private security".

However, the video has sparked outrage on social media with even former cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressing his anger. "Plz have a look into this matter @MamataOfficial this isn’t done," he wrote on Twitter.