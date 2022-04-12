National Herald case: Congress leader Pawan Bansal appears before ED

Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with National Herald corruption case, reported news agency ANI.

The former Union minister arrived with a bunch of files at the new Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters located in central Delhi around 10.30 AM.

The ED had on Monday questioned senior Congress politician and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge for about five hours in connection with the case.

The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

Kharge is stated to be the CEO of the Young Indian while Bansal (73) is the managing director of AJL and also the interim treasurer of the Congress.

The first family of the Congress party, including party president Sonia Gandhi and her MP-son Rahul Gandhi, are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.

After the ED examined Kharge on Monday, the Congress party's whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore accused the government of "harassing" the senior Congress leader.

Tagore said the government "wants to insult Dalit leaders", and added Kharge would not surrender to such tactics.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:46 AM IST