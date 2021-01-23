National Girl Child Day 2021: From Hima Das to Shafali Verma, girls who are the 'pride' of India

24th January in India is celebrated as National Girl Child Day. With the aim of creating awareness on issues which directly affect the lives of girls, the day is observed all around the nation.
Indian girls have time and again proved that they have what it takes to make the nation of billions proud. Here's the list of a few young achievers who defied all odds and became an inspiration.
Shafali Verma
At the age of 15, Shafali became the youngest Cricketer to represent India in T20 Internationals. The young prodigy played a crucial role in Team India's World Cup campaign last year in Australia. After guiding India to the finals, Shafali became the World's Number 1 Batswoman at the age of 16. This young achiever from Haryana proved that there is absolutely nothing a woman can't do in any field.
Maithili Thakur
The young singing sensation was born in 2000. She gained Nationwide recognition when she appeared on the TV Reality Singing Competition Rising Star which was Aired on ColorsTV. Mithali emerged as the 1st Runner Up on the show and has since become a household name.
Priyanka Paul
Priyanka is a wonderful artist who is breaking stereotypes with her art. Credited for showing women realistically in her artworks instead of binding them in stereotypes, Priyanka is a world class artist who has a great following on Instagram. At 19 years of age, her artworks are absolutely breathtaking.
Hima Das
Coming from a very humble background, Hima became the first ever Indian athlete to win gold at the IAAF World Under 20 Athletics Championship. She went on to win gold and silver medals at the Asian Games held in Jakarta last year. The 21 year old Indian athlete holds the current Indian national record in 400 meters.
Shivangi Pathak
Shivangi became the youngest Indian woman to climb Mount Everest. She achieved the feat at 16 years of age. The young achiever didn't stop at that. She also climbed Russia's highest peak Mount Elbrus in Europe on and Africa's highest peak Mount Kilimanjaro. She was deservedly honored with the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2019 by the President pf India Mr. Ram Nath Kovind.
Ridhima Pandey
This 12 year old girl from Uttarakhand is a climate change activist who has forced the Government to rethink some of its plan of action. Ridhima took the Indian government to court in 2017 for its inability to prevent climate change. She wanted the government to examine various industrial projects and the harm they cause to the environment. She urged the government to allocate more budget to minimize carbon emission. Ridhima's speech at the Climate Change Action Summit is an eye opener for many. Ridhima's thoughts, ambitions and achievements at such a young age shows that Indian's future is in great hands with girls leading the charge.
